Lupahla calls for calm as TelOne eye PSL ticket

HARARE – TelOne FC coach Joel Lupahla wants his side to remain focused as the promotion race heats up in the Zifa Central Region Division One League.

With three games to go before the season comes to an end, TelOne FC and Tongogara are tied at the top of the log.

Both teams posted impressive victories over the weekend and opened a three-point lead ahead of the rest of the chasing pack.

Tongogara secured a 2-0 away win at FC Platinum U19 and remain top of the log with 35 points from 19 games.

TelOne trounced FC Lessafre 4-1 at Wilsons Field to move into second position with 35 points from 19 games but have an inferior goal difference to that of Tongogara.

Luphahla wants his side to keep up the pressure on Tongogara, who are set to travel to Gweru to face TelOne in the final game of the season.

“At this stage now, we just have to remain focused on the race, every point counts and once you snooze, you find yourself lagging behind and it will be difficult to keep up with the leading pack,” the former Warriors winger said.

Third-placed Whawha kept the pressure on the leaders with a 2-0 win over Midlands State University FC to move to 32 points where they can take advantage of any slip ups by Tongogara or TelOne.

ZPC Munyati’s bid for promotion suffered a major dent with a shock 1-0 loss away to Ivan Hoe at Baghdad Stadium.

Tendia Chikuni’s side dropped to fourth place with 32 points.

Gweru-based Shesham edged Blanket Mine 1-0 at Mkoba Stadium to remain in fifth place with 30 points from 19 games.