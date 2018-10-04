GMAZ applies for import subsidy

BULAWAYO - The Grain Millers Association (GMAZ) has embarked on an urgent move to ensure the price of bread comes down to $1 after they applied for a $50 per tonne wheat import subsidy.

The price of bread recently went up to $1,10 as the supply of wheat went down, coupled with high operational costs and foreign currency shortages to purchase other raw materials.

GMAZ chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara told journalists at Bulawayo Media Centre that they have since tabled their request to Cabinet.

“We have requested for a subsidy of $50 per tonne from government and for the bakers to get $7 million per month for them to buy other ingredients other than flour so that the bread price comes down to $1,” he said.

“We are still waiting for a response. We submitted our request just before the new Cabinet was appointed,” Musarara said.

In a bid to avert the problem, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) put fuel and wheat on the foreign currency priority list allocation.