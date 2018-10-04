CAPS star to grace junior tourney

HARARE - CAPS United striker John Zhuwawu will be the guest star at the inaugural Beautiful Game Under-12 Tournament this weekend.

The tournament is the brainchild of Real Saints Football Academy co-founder Collin Chinyani and will be held at Haig Park Primary School in Mabelreign, Harare on Saturday.

A total of 16 teams drawn from various suburbs in the capital will participate in the first edition of the event.

Chinyani said the purpose of the tournament was to highlight the importance of junior football.

“We have a flawed junior policy in the country but that does not mean the status quo cannot be changed,” he told the Daily News.

“We believe we should start identifying talent as early as eight years and nurture it. So to start, this tournament was birthed out of the fire that is deep inside us to see football which is the beautiful blossom.” The organisers decided to invite Zhuwawu to grace the tournament since he is a resident of Mabelreign

“Zhuwawu is one of our own; he is from Mabelreign and he is an example of making it at professional level from our area,” Chinyani said.

“It was an easy decision to make him our guest because he will be a symbol to the players that it is possible to make it in the top flight league.”

Chinyani said there is a need for junior coaches to unite in order for the development of grassroots football something which the top clubs have neglected in recent years.

“Our organisation as academies and youth clubs will open doors for junior football to be taken seriously,” he said.

“It’s important for it to be taken seriously because it’s the foundation of player development.

“We will provide a platform where coaches will learn from each other and interact in their quest to create the next Warriors.”

Chinyani said the tournament will also allow the young players to participate in a “friendly fun, enjoyable and competitive environment”.

Though this will only be the tournament’s first edition, Chinyani hopes to turn it into a yearly event on the local junior football calendar.