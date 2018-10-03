ZDF, Platinum Queens in thriller

HARARE - ZDF and Platinum Queens were involved in a thrilling Rainbow Amateur Netball League (Ranl) clash at Raylton Sports Club which lived up to its top billing status after ending in a 42-42 draw.

There was no love lost in the encounter with the young and restless Platinum Queens causing havoc on their more senior counterparts, who a couple of times resorted to using their physical stature to stay in the game.

ZDF coach Joel Sibanda was impressed with the way his charges accounted themselves against a tricky platinum outfit.

Platinum Queens paraded their star-studded team made up goal defender Sharleen Makusha, goal keeper Claris Kwaramba, wing defence Sonia Chari, goal shooter Chipo Shoko and goal attack Progress Moyo.

“My players played according to instruction. They (Platinum Queens) are very young yes, but they are a very good team,” Sibanda said.

“Getting into this match we knew we were up for a tough encounter. We did all we could but feel hard done by the umpiring.

“We were leading by three points at one point but the umpires started penalising us for no apparent reason and out of their own mistakes.

“It was however, a nice game at least I’m happy we got a point. It’s better than losing but personally I just wanted to win.

“We will go back to the drawing board and prepare the team well for the next game; we still have got a chance to be in the top four.”

Platinum Queens’ gaffer Simbarashe Mlambo bemoaned the worn out netball court at Raylton as well as the physical approach by the hosts.

“I think we did our best although we obviously not happy with the field of play, too much gravel on a tarred road you are bound to have skidding and they took advantage of the court but my girls did well and they pushed them hard,” said Mlambo.

“Too many punches below the belt which is not nice and I told my girls not to retaliate but sometimes you just feel for them and in one way or another they got to protect themselves.

“It’s our first draw, it wasn’t expected but we were away, it’s understandable we could have won.”

In other matches played over the weekend, Falcon massacred Ruwa 82-28 while Goldreef edged Flow Angels 32-30 having earlier lost to Hwange 32-40.

Beta fell 32-38 to log leaders Correctional Queens.