Yadah, ZPC Kariba share spoils

Yadah......................(0) 1

ZPC Kariba...............(1) 1

HARARE - Yadah FC coach Thomas Ruzive lauded his team’s performance after rallying from behind to earn a point against ZPC Kariba as they continue with their battle for survival in the Castle Lager Premiership at Rufaro Stadium on Monday.

Following a slow start to the game, Leeroy Mavunga converted from the spot in the second half to cancel an early Francesco Zekumbawire strike that ensured a share of spoils between the two sides, who are not yet guaranteed of safety in the league.

With the draw Yadah, remained fifth from the bottom but are now on 32 points, one better than fading Harare giants Dynamos, who occupy the last relegation slot on the log table.

For ZPC Kariba, they took their tally to 38 points but remain unmoved on 10th place.

“I think the boys showed a lot of character rallying from behind to force a draw,” Ruzive said.

“With a bit of lucky, we could have collected maximum points but unfortunately, we couldn’t convert some of the chances that came our way especially in the second half.

“But I was impressed by the display showed by the boys today. I’m sure if we can take that form to our next matches, we will definitely survive the chop. I think the boys are aware of what is needed at this point in time and we are in the right direction.”

ZPC Kariba coach Godfrey Tamirepi felt his charges had done well to grab maximum points had it not been for the reckless challenge from his defender that saw Yadah earn a penalty kick.

“We had done well and it was unfortunate my defender gave away unnecessary tackle in a dangerous area,” he said.

“We had done well, we even created some good scoring opportunities but we could not find the target. We now need to work on our finishing going forward. We are not yet safe and we still need to pick some wins in our coming matches.”