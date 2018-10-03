Tetrad Bank to appoint directors

HARARE - Tetrad Investment Bank will, at the end of this month, hold an extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) to approve the appointment of directors following a change of ownership at the bank.

In a statement yesterday, the Provisional Judicial manager stated that the purpose of the meeting is to approve the appointment of directors, independent directors, financial statements, negotiation with potential investors, lifting of the Provisional Judicial Management and to authorise directors.

“Notice is hereby given that an extraordinary General meeting of members of Tetrad Investment Bank will be held at the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show Society grounds, Andy Millar Harare on Tuesday October 30 at 10am.

“In terms of the Companies Act (Chapter 24:03) a member entitled to attend a meeting may appoint proxy to attend and vote on a poll and speak in his stead.

“A proxy needs not to be a member of the Company.

“Proxy forms should be forwarded to reach the office of the Company Secretary at least twenty four hours before the commencement of the meeting,” the statement read.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) in 2014 suspended Tetrad Investment Bank from undertaking banking operations after its liquidity position deteriorated.