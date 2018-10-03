Manica Diamonds on cusp of PSL promotion

HARARE - Zifa Eastern Region Division One side Manica Diamonds could become the first team to seal promotion into the Castle Lager Premiership this year as they now require just four points to cap their ascent from the lower league.

With seven matches to play in the country’s second tier, Luke Masomere’s charges are a massive 17 points ahead of second-placed Tenax with 63 points having played 23 matches.

In fact, Manica Diamonds could seal their promotion this weekend if they beat Bikita Minerals away at Lithium Stadium, while Tenax fail to pick maximum points in their game.

Masomere, however, has revealed his side is already starting to prepare for life in the top flight league.

“It has been a great season for us. We are now starting to prepare for top flight football. I’m happy we did it in style. We have never tasted defeat,” Masomere told the Daily News.

“Results are usually attributed to the coach but yes, while Masomere was the coach, I have a very competent technical team, full backing from the executive and our sponsors.

“Our job was made very easy, we were only left to concentrate on playing football and we are really grateful.

“It was all down to team work. We now want to ensure we will be competitive enough in the Premiership.

“We are not coming to add numbers, when you are a new team, it’s always difficult in the top flight but we want to try and avoid ending up fighting relegation.”

With such experienced players like Benjamin Marere, Ismael Lawe, Jorum Muchambo and Timire Mamvura in their ranks, it was always expected Manica Diamonds would make the cut.

Meanwhile, in the Zifa Northern Region Division One, Mushowani stretched their lead at the top of the table to six points ahead of ZRP FC, who are their closest rivals.

Mushowani took full advantage of ZRP’s slip-up after they were held to a goalless draw by Beta XI while they registered a crucial 0-1 victory away at Blue Swallows.