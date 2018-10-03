HPSL bottom clubs fight back

HARARE - Harare Professionals Soccer League (HPSL)’s lowly-ranked teams fought back this weekend posting some unexpected results against the big hitters.

Bottom side Edgars Stores got the ball rolling when they came from three goals down before holding log leaders Simbisa Brands to a 3-3 draw.

Edgars had gone into the half time break trailing 3-0 but a second half hat-trick by Kuda Madhiri was able to secure a precious draw for the side.

Another struggling side, Zifa Social Club, finally found their scoring boots as they hammered Truworths 6-0 whiles Fresh Tigers saw off Young Boys 3-1.

Surface Wilmer were the biggest winners during the weekend as they hammered St George’s Dragons 9-1 in a one-sided affair that saw young Goodson Madutsa scoring a double hat trick.

Former Warriors defender Alan Johnson was also in the thick of the action as he scored a hat-trick during Real Mavericks’ heavy 8-1 win over TelOne.

Tinashe Takwara’s Africa Sun Harare side managed to secure a draw with Bak Logistics in his first match in charge of the side. The ageless Ishmael Lundu and goalkeeper Cephas Kashaya were in outstanding form for Africa Sun.

“Bak were lucky to escape with a point,” Kashaya said after the match.

“I have managed to organise the team technically, what is left is the implementation of my plans and, mark my words, we won’t be at the bottom after two to three matches.”

In a top of the table clash, Protector Rangers lost 1-0 to Star FM with David Sengu scoring the solitary goal in the dying stages of the match.

Rangers had dominated the match with Albert Kandengwa and goalkeeper Godfrey Mangove putting in wonderful shifts.

Star FM coach Ian Zvoma then introduced Sengu and Thomas Sweswe in the second half as they sort to gain control of the midfield.

Whelson Transport beat SPAR 2-1 to remain in contention for the title while Zim Lawyers were too good for Joma as they ran out 4-0 winners.

This weekend’s top encounters see GSC Wolves entertain Star FM while rejuvenated Surface Wilmer test SPAR’s top 10 aspiration.

Whelson Transport are away to Real Mavericks dominated by players from the four-time league champions Obama Boys.

Fresh Tigers and Edgars Stores will revive their fight for a top eight finish with both teams riding high on confidence thanks to their recent wins.