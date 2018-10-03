Bindura floats road construction tender

BINDURA - Bindura Rural District Council is inviting tenders for the construction of a 1,3 kilometre stretch of road.

In a notice by the council’s chief executive officer Savie Munoriarwa, the works will be done on the Manhenga-Dengu tarred road.

“Tenders are invited from registered companies in possession of a certificate of incorporation, proof of registration with the Procurement Authority of Zimbabwe and current tax clearance certificate. Tender documents are available at Bindura RDC offices upon payment of a non-refundable $10 fee,” the notice read.

It also stated that tenders should be submitted by October 15 while a mandatory site visit has been scheduled for October 8.

Local authorities across the country have been conducting road works as they try and provide adequate services to their communities.

At the beginning of the year, local authorities told Parliament that the allocations by the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration were not adequate.

They argued that of the allocated funds received by a council, 60 percent of it went towards hiring equipment.

The councils also argued that the snow graders that were purchased for road works were a waste of money as they were lying idle.

