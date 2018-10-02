Zivhu files $1m defamation suit against Mliswa

HARARE - Chivi South Zanu PF MP Killer Zivhu has dragged Norton independent MP Temba Mliswa to the High Court demanding $1 million in defamation damages.

Zivhu is accusing the former Zanu PF member of defaming him through his Twitter postings which alleged he fraudulently acquired land in Norton where he is developing the Galloway middle density residential area.

“Defendant operates a Twitter account under the name Hon. Temba P. Mliswa- @TembaMliswa and since the 25th of April 2017 to date, the defendant has been using the social media platform to ‘tweet’ defamatory statements suggesting that the plaintiff (Zivhu) is corrupt and that he is a thief who corruptly acquired land in Norton, which he has failed to develop and sells dubious stands to Galloway residents and does not provide them with title deeds.

“The defendant’s Twitter account is widely viewed as he has a large number of followers and these particular tweets have been retweeted by other twitter users, thereby further broadening the viewership of these defamatory tweets and allegations,” Zivhu said in court papers, arguing that he has all relevant paperwork for the project, including title deeds.

Zivhu and Mliswa have been engaged in a long-running feud. Mliswa recently launched an unrestrained attack on President Emmerson Mnangagwa for having a caucus of allegedly corrupt parliamentarians.

During the rant, he singled out Zvishavane-Runde MP Cuthbert Mupamhi and Zivhu, accusing them of being land barons.

In his court application, Zivhu said following Mliswa’s statements, it remains a subject of speculation if the police will arrest him over the alleged corrupt acts or not.

“The plaintiff and his organisation Zaha (Zimbabwe Amalgamated Housing Association) were reported by the defendant to different police stations, CID fraud, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, the former president, army and various government departments.

“The defendant’s words, in the context of the tweets and numerous articles, are untrue, wrongful and defamatory to the plaintiff in that they were intended and were understood by the readers and followers on twitter to mean that the plaintiff is dishonest, manipulative, pretentious, divisive, unscrupulous, cold-hearted towards the public and unworthy of leadership,” Zivhu said.

According to the court papers, Mliswa had claimed on his Twitter account that Norton residents had not yet received title deeds to the premises.

“Tides are turning, was called in by law & Order to put a statement against Zivhu & (the) Norton Galloway crisis, so investigations (are) underway,” Mlisa allegedly wrote on his Twitter account.

He said Mliswa’s words were also taken to mean that Zivhu is a criminal with intentions to defraud poor members of the public.

Zivhu refuted Mliswa’s utterances in the court papers, and said he was pressuring members of his Galloway housing scheme not to pay their monthly subscriptions through barrage of falsehoods.

“The defendant has held several meetings with Zaha members encouraging them not to pay their subscriptions which has financially prejudiced the plaintiff,” Zivhu said.

He told the court that because of the utterances, his reputation had been soiled.

Mliswa has not yet responded to the court summons.