War vets switch horses to Chamisa

2 October 2018 11:39AM  •  5 comments

HARARE - War veterans in Joice Mujuru’s National People’s Party (NPP) yesterday took part in the time-honoured Zimbabwean political tradition of switching team jerseys to Nelson Chamisa’s MDC Alliance.

The war veterans, among them NPP senior officials including national chairperson Dzikamai Mavhaire, stunned a lot of people yesterday when they announced at the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai MDC headquarters they were joining the MDC Alliance.

After a highly-critical speech condemning Zanu PF leadership and party policy, Mavhaire said he and his team had joined Chamisa because “we all feel that the MDC is the party of truth.”

“We could easily have joined those who have power now (Zanu PF) but we are not glory hunters, we follow the truth and we are not concerned about positions here because I am actually ready to be card-carrying member,” Mavhaire said.

“We believe in the future but can you honestly say I am the future at my age? Can you say Mnangagwa is the future? If you tell me Chamisa is the future, I will believe you because even by merely looking at his age, you see the future.”

Chamisa welcomed dozens of the senior officials.

“We want to go back to the nationalist ethos and because our role is to grow the party, that is the trajectory we will take. So, we are going to amend our constitution to create a wing for our war veterans,” Chamisa said.

“We are not like Zanu PF that wants to only use them and dump them. We want to fuse them into the party. We will also not waste talent by relegating the likes of Mavhaire to the periphery.

“We will accommodate you at the top because you are our hero. I grew up admiring you especially when you first called for Mugabe to go. That was courage because he was dangerous, you could have been killed,” he said.

This was after former NPP spokesperson Jeffreyson Chitando had introduced almost the entire freedom fighters wing of the NPP as well as over 60 percent of the crumbling party’s youth and women’s assemblies.

Speaking on the offer to be the official Opposition Leader in Parliament, he said: “There are no talks with Mnangagwa but we hear that they are offering us recognition in Parliament. That is not a problem. It is a constitutional matter, so it is welcome but what is more important is that he must first recognise that he lost the election, hence he must give the people of Zimbabwe that which they voted for.”

Comments (5)

Ndaapi mawar vet akaenda kwaNelson? Musanyepera wanhu!!

Wilf Muyambo - 2 October 2018

Now Nelson says recognition in parliament is not a problem...it a constitutional issue...lol I wonder if Mavhaire had instead joined ZANU would Chamisa still call him talent or an old has been???

Wezhira - 2 October 2018

mudhara chingonyorai renyu rinotaura chokwadi kkkk mosiya kuverenga amusingade

ras bee - 2 October 2018

value-added zero. he took mashayamombe, jahbhunu mahoko etc and collectively they won nothing. he should just allow democracy to flourish in the mdc, take the ed package and keep quite.

mukhovhe wa tshilidzi - 2 October 2018

kana usingazive kuti Mavhaire mu warvet unogarepi or wakazvarirwepi unobvunza kuti ndeapi mawarvet uyowo anoti chamisa akabvuma kuti parliamentary post is constitutional I think hauna kuzopedzisa kuverenga nyaya or kuona clip yacho akati yes ist constitutional if they want to recognize opposition Tabitha is already there in parliament as the opposition leader and he Chamisa was not voted to be in parliament but at state house that's his words so don't just say akabvuma musingapedzi nyaya yose

Innocent - 2 October 2018

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media