Silverware race is on

HARARE - Defending champions Harare City will meet Bulawayo giants Highlanders in the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final following yesterday’s draw which saw all the big guns avoid each other.

Relegation-threatened Dynamos host Herentals this Sunday while CAPS United travel to Gweru for a date against Chapungu at Ascot Stadium on Saturday.

The final last eight pairing will see Triangle United welcome Nichrut at Gibbo Stadium on Sunday.

But while the giants avoided each other, CAPS United chief executive Cuthbert Chitima said he had preferred to face one of the big guns as he predicts a tough tie against a rejuvenated Chapungu.

Waru Waru started the competition in the preliminary round where they beat Mutare City Rovers on penalties before shocking FC Platinum in the first round.

Makepekepe booked their last eight spot following a penalty shoot out win over ZPC Kariba.

“It was actually better to have been paired against the big teams. I have always seen us struggle against the so-called small teams than when we play the big teams; because our players do raise their game,” Chitima said.

“I watched the game we played against Ngezi; what a brilliant game it was although we lost but the boys gave a good account of themselves. Even against Highlanders, it ended goalless but the boys again gave a brilliant display.

“And it’s different when we play these small teams; I think when we play these small teams, we tend to relax on how we approach the games.

“So to me, I feel it could have been better if we were paired against the big teams than playing against Chapungu; it’s a tricky fixture for us.”

Highlanders vice chairperson Modern Ngwenya said the Chibuku Super Cup presents his side with the best platform to gauge how far they have progressed this season.

Bosso booked their last eight place after beating Yadah 2-1 at Barbourfields Stadium in the first round.

“We are using the Chibuku Cup to gauge our progress so we will unleash our usual youngsters and hope to progress to the next round,” Ngwenya said.

“This is the perfect opportunity for our ‘ECD’ to display what they have learnt from our coach Madinda Ndlovu.

“We respect all teams but our team is displaying some good football and you will realise that the games that we have lost, we were just unlucky.

“In football, sometimes you need luck on your side. So playing against Harare City, they are the defending champions and they are currently playing well so we are obviously expecting an exciting match and everyone will be looking forward to it.

“If you look at Ngezi Platinum and FC Platinum, they were eliminated by the so-called small teams so we respect Harare City, we respect the fact that they are the defending champions but we don’t want to talk the walk we want to walk the talk.”

For Dynamos, who progressed to this stage of the competition at the expense of Bulawayo Chiefs, the Chibuku Super Cup is their only opportunity to probably atone for the bad season.

As things stand, the Glamour Boys risk being demoted from the league at the end of the season as they dropped down into the relegation zone at the weekend.

Triangle will also be hoping to end the season with at least some silverware following a decent season in which they are fighting to finish in the top four.

The Sugar Sugar Boys progressed to the quarter-finals following a penalty shoot out win over Shabanie Mine while Nichrut edged Black Rhinos 2-1 away from home.

Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals.

Saturday: Harare City v Highlanders (Rufaro Stadium), Chapungu v CAPS United (Ascot Stadium)

Sunday: Triangle v Nichrut (Gibbo Stadium), Dynamos v Herentals (Rufaro Stadium)