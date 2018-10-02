New breed of mapositori emerge

HARARE - A new breed of apostolic sect leaders (madzibaba) are on a quest to spruce the image of the creed that has for long been looked down upon.

The madzibabas are now seen in trendy clothes and vehicles, living in well-decorated houses contrary to popular belief that they are poor and shabby.

A number of names come to mind, among them Madzibaba Stephan, Madzibaba Moses, Madzibaba Spenlodge, Madzibaba Masango and Madzibaba Mateo among several others.

Some of them have broken several barriers to the extent of venturing into advertising their services on radio and in newspapers.

Others have also started a number of businesses employing several people.

Madzibaba Stephan of Chitungwiza, who hogged the limelight after opening a pub in Zengeza, told the Daily News that the majority of modern day mapositori are filthy rich, though humble.

“Gone are the days when mapositori were looked down upon in society. We have been blessed by God. As for me, I have 15 private cars, a fleet of buses, lorries, a chain of shops countrywide and farms among others. All in all, I employ close to 100 people in my businesses.

“I am not the only successful mupositori but some are richer than me but we are all humble. If you compare our riches to those of charismatic prophets or just other people, you will find out that we are richer than them.

“The real deal comes from mapositori, Johanne Masowe to be precise. That is why even government leaders flock to masowe on weekly basis,” he said.

Madzibaba Moses of Highfield — who also owns a fleet of buses and posh cars — has built a state-of-the-art toilet at his shrine while Madzibaba Masango of Rugare is known for promoting musicians with thousands of dollars.