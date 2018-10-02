Fastjet assures Zim clients

HARARE - Low-cost airline Fastjet has reassured its Zimbabwean customers that it is still operational despite being engaged in equity fundraising talks with

shareholders.

Last Wednesday, the budget airline announced that it needs more funding or face the prospects of ceasing operations by the end of this month.

The airline also announced that it was evaluating its Tanzanian operations and could cease operations in that country. But responding to media reports, Fastjet spokesperson Hein Kaiser reassured Zimbabwean customers that they are still in business and that the airline continues to operate on-time departures across all their networks.

Kaiser said: “While Fastjet is currently in active discussions with its major shareholders regarding a potential equity fundraising, it is business as usual at the airline with on-time departures across the network.”

Kaiser said Fastjet Zimbabwe continues to operate four daily returns between Harare and Johannesburg, daily flights between Harare and Bulawayo and up to two flights a day between Harare and Victoria Falls, with three weekly flights between Victoria Falls and Johannesburg.

Kaiser said during the first half of the year, the airline grew by 70 percent and will continue growing “from strength to strength.”

After reviewing customer feedback, Fastjet recently changed its product offering to include a first checked bag and an in-flight snack in most of its flights.

“The migration to a value-driven airline was received positively and presently Fastjet is working on an enriched customer experience plan to further enhance our product offering,” he said.

Last year, the airline doubled its frequencies between Harare and Johannesburg and added five additional returns to daily service between Harare and Victoria Falls.

In July, the budget airline launched its fifth Zimbabwean route between Harare and Bulawayo.

Fastjet’s network on-time performance for 2018 presently averages 90 percent.