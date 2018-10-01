'Chamisa is also an illegitimate leader'

HARARE - MDC leader Nelson Chamisa is not qualified to accuse President Emmerson Mnangagwa of being an illegitimate president because he (Chamisa) is also illegitimate, Thokozani Khupe, leader of the breakaway MDC has said.

Through her spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni, Khupe said Chamisa is guilty of what he is accusing Mnangagwa of.

“When he cries of putting the country back to legitimacy and the respect to the Constitution, he is talking nonsense because he could not respect his own internal constitution of the party.

“He is not a legitimate leader, so he can’t go and challenge the legitimacy of Mnangagwa yet he himself is fully aware that he is a constitutional delinquent,” he said.

Khupe said Chamisa’s conduct indicates desperation and hunger for power.

“The young man seems to live in his own parallel world. He doesn’t appreciate that he needs to hold himself to a higher or at least the same standard as he expects of others.

“Juxtapose his claim to the presidency of the MDC claim to the constitutional imperatives of the MDC and you’ll begin to realise a delusional young man obsessed with power and fame,” she said.

She said Chamisa’s claim that he won the election is delusional as he did not have evidence to prove it.

“After his election challenge at the Con-Court now the whole world knows that there’s no basis to the claim that he won with 2,6 million votes but for Chamisa honesty, decency and classy are foreign concepts so he has mastered the art of demagoguery and he’s milking the nativity of his unsuspecting followers to the fullest,” she said.

Chamisa has been challenging Mnangagwa’s legitimacy citing that he rigged the July 30 election result.

Chamisa and Khupe have been embroiled in a leadership dispute that has seen their factions engage in bloody battles and party breakaways since the death of the MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai.