CABS merges branches

HARARE - Zimbabwe's leading mortgage lender, the Central Africa Building Society (CABS) is merging some of its branches in Harare in line with its drive towards digitalisation.

In a notice issued last week, the building society said it will be merging its Mabelreign branch with the Westgate branch and Mabvuku with Greendale branch.

The merger will be effective from December 29, 2019.

“All services will be available at the merged branch and other CABS branches nationwide.

“We encourage you to make use of our digital channels via mobile or internet banking,” the bank said.