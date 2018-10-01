Another German tourist trampled by elephant

HARARE - Another German tourist was on Saturday seriously injured after he was trampled by an elephant as he tried to film it in Victoria Falls.

The incident comes two days after another German national was trampled to death by a jumbo at Mana Pools game reserves as she tried to photograph it.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying the tourist was attacked by a cow elephant near Kingdom Hotel.

Farawo said the tourist, who was not identified but is in his 50’s, was rescued by curio vendors who diverted the attention of the jumbo by clapping their hands to stop it from trampling him.

He said the tourist was rushed to a private hospital before being airlifted out of the resort town for further medical treatment.

Farawo urged tourists to desist from endangering their lives by drawing close to the wild animals as they are dangerous.

“This is the second incident this week. We advise tourists to please stay away from the animals.

“Don’t feed them and don’t try to draw too close to them because these are wild animals and they are dangerous.

“By the way, this is the breeding season for the elephants and they are more dangerous when they have calves. So, if you get too close to them, they will definitely charge and trample you because they will be protecting their young ones,” said Farawo.

Farawo also pleaded with tourists to exercise constraint and be cautious of the animals around them, particularly those with calves.

Pictures of the trampled tourist covered with blood were widely circulated on various social media platforms over the weekend.

On Wednesday, another German tourist was trampled to death by an elephant after she reportedly apparently left the protection of the vehicle she was travelling in.

ZimParks said the woman, who was in the company of other tourists, encountered a herd of elephants when they were entering the park and they started taking pictures.

The elephant became irritated and attacked the woman.

The woman died on Wednesday night after succumbing to the injuries she sustained.

Last year, a 50-year-old elephant handler Enock Kufandada was trampled to death by a domesticated elephant as he prepared to pen it in a bush near his workplace.

ZimParks rangers later shot and killed the elephant.