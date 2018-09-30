No more glamour: Platinum pile more misery on DeMbare

FC Platinum.................(2) 2

Dynamos............................0

HARARE - Alarm bells should now be sounding for Dynamos after they were defeated by FC Platinum yesterday to compound the fading Harare giants’ relegation fears from the Castle Lager Premiership.

Two first half goals from Mkhokheli Dube and Rodwell Chinyengetere condemned DeMbare to their third defeat inside five games.

Even the change in coaches in midweek which saw Lloyd Mutasa getting the sack and being replaced by Lloyd Chigowe could not inspire this bunch of underperforming DeMbare players.

The Glamour Boys remain in 13th place on the log with 31 points from 28 games and could be in the drop zone if today’s results do not go their way.

“It’s not a good result for us after dropping points again during mid week,” a dejected Chigowe said after the match.

“We have a good side and we will avoid the chop, we are walking on a tight rope and if we get around 12 points, we will be safe; the good thing is we are going to play against teams in the relegation matrix.”

On the other hand, Pure Platinum Play consolidated their lead at the top of the log as they moved to 65 points while Ngezi Platinum Stars remain in second with 60 points.

Despite the win, FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza started off his post-match conference by giving a mini-lecture to journalists.

“Before we start, please don’t ask questions that cause controversy; do not ask questions that put me under pressure,” Mapeza exploded.

“I had pressure as a player during my playing days, now as a coach you want to put me under pressure with your controversial questions about pressure, football is a game of pressure.”

On his team’s victory, Mapeza said: “It was a good response from the boys bouncing back to winning ways after dropping points in midweek; we just have to keep working hard.”

The home side scored after only six minutes when William Stima’s cross found an unmarked Dube, who tapped home past DeMbare goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani.

It was not long before Pure Platinum Play increased their lead due to the total dominance in possession they were enjoying.

Reigning Soccer Star of the Year Chinyengetere capitalised on a defensive mix-up inside the DeMbare box before firing past Chinani in the 15th minute.

In a bid to stop the damage, Chigowe pulled off striker Tawanda Macheke for Blessing Moyo midway through the half.

In the second half, DeMbare were the better side but were let down by poor finishing in front of goal.

The visitors’ best chance to get back into the game fell to Marvelous Mukumba, whose header hit the upright.