Bulawayo City stun Ngezi

Bulawayo City………….. (1) 1

Ngezi Platinum………...…… 0

BULAWAYO - Relegation-threatened Bulawayo City produced a shocker when they beat title-chasing Ngezi Platinum Stars in an exciting Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday.

An own goal by defender Keith Murera early in the first half was enough for Amakhosi to collect their first win in 12 matches and saw them move off the bottom of the log to 17th place with 19 points from 29 games.

As for Ngezi, their title challenge is now in tatters as they remain in second place with 60 points but crucially, they now trail leaders FC Platinum by five points with five games to go.

Madamburo coach Tonderai Ndiraya was visibly irritated by the defeat to a side that had come into yesterday’s game bottom of the log.

“I think it was a very frustrating afternoon for us as a team; we conceded a very silly goal which I thought we could have avoided,” Ndiraya said.

“The goal put some bit of steam out of us in the first half and we couldn’t recover. We tried our best in the second half but we couldn’t find that goal despite dominating the entire half.

“We were very much in control of the game but the final pass was not there for us. The chances we got, we could not be very clinical in front of goal.”

Bulawayo City coach Bhekithemba Ndlovu was delighted with his first win since he was appointed to lead the team.

“I am happy today. I think my boys have been doing very well since I took over. They have been playing good football but the results have not been coming,” he said.

“The effort that these boys are putting at training is tremendous.

“Today, I think we were rewarded for our hard work at training.”

The match started at a fast pace with Bulawayo City threatening the Ngezi goal area in search of an opener.

Their efforts paid dividends when they scored 11 minutes into the match through an own goal by Murera.

City forward Humphrey Ncube sent in an inviting cross from inside the penalty box and in a bid to block, Murera turned the ball into his own net.

After the goal, Amakhosi took the foot off the pedal and allowed Ngezi to control most of the possession.

The visitors were, however, not clinical enough in the final third.

In the second half, Madamburo continued to dominate but they could not break the City defence.

The home side looked content with the slender lead and employed a defensive approach throughout the second period.