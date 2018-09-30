Black Rhinos thrash Triangle

Black Rhinos..........(3) 3

HARARE - Black Rhinos bounced back to winning ways following their first half destruction of Triangle United in a Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday.

The game was over as a contest inside the first 45 minutes after Rhinos scored through Farai Banda, Augustine Mbara and Lot Chiwunga.

Despite enjoying a lot of possession in the opening exchanges, Triangle never really recovered.

Simba Makoni scored a consolation for the visitors 11 minutes from time but it was too late for a comeback.



With the defeat, Triangle remained in fourth place on the log with 48 points from 29 matches while Rhinos moved into eighth with 40 points.

Triangle had a good start to the game as they passed the ball around while Rhinos looked timid following the 4-1 thrashing from Herentals in midweek.

After the nervy start, Rhinos took a surprise lead in the 15th minute from their first attack of the game.

The entire Sugar Sugar Boys defence went to sleep as Malvirne Mekiwa sent in an in-swinging corner kick.

Banda must have been astonished with the free space he was allowed to enjoy inside the box before finishing with a right footed volley past goalkeeper Ronald Mudimu.

After conceding against the run of play, the Triangle game plan completely disintegrated as they failed to get a foothold on the match.

The army side soon made it 2-0 when the Sugar Sugar Boys failed to secure the second ball following another Mekiwa corner kick in the 27th minute.

Captain Ralph Kawondera won the first header inside the box but there was no pressure as Rhinos came back with a second wave of attack.

Wonder Kapinda then teed up Mbara outside the box and the defender unleashed a blistering shot that beat Mudimu.

Chiwunga completed the scoring for the home side on the stroke of half time when he headed home from close range.

Once again, Triangle failed to win the second ball after Banda had flicked a long throw from Mekiwa at the near post.

In the second half, Rhinos were content with defending their healthy lead while Triangle laboured to get back into the game.

The Sugar Sugar Boys finally got onto the score sheet late on when Makoni turned in a lovely cross from Russel Madamombe.