Antipas disappointed with Harare City draw

Harare City………………………………0

Chicken Inn……………………………..0

HARARE - Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas, bemoaned his side’s failure to beat Harare City yesterday which denied them a chance to cement their third place position in the Castle Lager Premiership.

With fourth-placed Triangle United losing 3-1 to Black Rhinos, Chicken Inn could have opened an eight-point lead but squandered the opportunity.

“I thought we were the better side; first half we had numerous chances but we failed to put them away due to bad decision-making,” Antipas said after the game.

“It’s one of those things; it happens in football. I can’t say I’m disappointed but we should have walked away with maximum points today.”

Harare City coach Mark Harrison was pleased with his side’s performance following the 3-0 defeat to Nichrut in midweek.

“It was a battle for 90 minutes. I don’t think we were prepared for them to press us as hard as they did in the first half,” he said.

“They made it very difficult for us to even try and get started. I think only after about 35 minutes, we did start feeling the ball a little bit.”

With the result, Harare City remained in seventh place on the log with 41 points from 28 games.