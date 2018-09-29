Platinum Queens wary of Mambas

HARARE - Ngezi Platinum Queens are cautious ahead of this afternoon’s clash against Mambas Queens in the Zimbabwe Netball Association Super League.

City of Harare Queens lead the title charge with 33 points from 18 matches while Mambas are in second place with 25 points from just 13 games, four points ahead of Ngezi who are in third place from 12 matches.

Ngezi have a massive boost following a 45-28 win over ZRP PPU having led 20-15 at half time at Ngezi Netball Courts last weekend.

Centre Patricia Mapfumo was the star player for the host while goal shooter Merjury Marumirofa netted plenty of points.

Ngezi chairperson Richard Munetsi is optimistic his side will compete for the title.

“We are excited with the way we have started the league so far and third place with a couple of games in hand is really encouraging for the girls,” Munetsi told the Daily News.

Meanwhile, in the Rainbow Amateur Netball League, Platinum Queens travel to Harare for a date against ZDF Queens at Raylton Sports Club.

The Zvishavane-based side has enjoyed dominance over the army side in recent times; first they beat them in the inaugural Ranl Heroes Cup before completing a double in a 44-37 league win a fortnight ago.

Platinum Queens goal attack Progress Moyo is anticipating a tough duel this time around.

“On their side, they complained about the weather.

“It’s very hot this side but it was an advantage to us because we train in the heat every day,” Moyo told the Daily News.

Zimbabwe Netball Association Super League fixtures:

Lupane v Mutare City, ZRP Jauguars v Rio Zim, ZRP PPU v ZRP Harare, Mambas v Ngezi Platinum Queens, Harare City v Support Unit, Chinhoyi University of Technology v Golden Valley, Rhinos bye.

Rainbow Amateur Netball League Weekend Fixtures:

Goldreef v Hwange (St Colombus Byo), Goldreef v Flow Angels (St Columbus Byo), Beta v Correctional, ZDF Queens v Platinum Queens (Raylton), Falcon v Ruwa (Manyame), Falcon v Ruwa (Manyame Air Base)

BATTLE: Ngezi Platinum Queens in action against ZRP PPU last weekend.