'I'm counting on you' . . . Lloyd Chigowe rallies DeMbare players

HARARE - Dynamos interim coach Lloyd “Mablanyo” Chigowe has urged his misfiring stars to take the fight to FC Platinum this afternoon as they continue their battle against relegation from the Castle Lager Premiership.

Chigowe was thrown into the deep end on Thursday after the Glamour Boys’ hierarchy finally decided to cut loose coach Lloyd Mutasa after a string of poor results.

Mutasa together with his assistant Joseph “Shabba” Takaringofa, goalkeepers’ coach Zondai Nyaungwa and fitness trainer Tendai Chaipa were sacked following a goalless draw against Bulawayo Chiefs at Rufaro Stadium on Wednesday.

That draw left the fast-fading Harare giants in a lowly 13th place on the log and just one point above the relegation zone.

Chigowe only held a single training session with his players on Thursday before making the long trip yesterday to face Pure Platinum Play at Mandava Stadium this afternoon.

The veteran coach, who is famed for nurturing some of the best local talent during his work with junior teams, is fully aware of the tough task at hand.

Chigowe, who will be assisted by Murape Murape, inherited a squad low on confidence after failing to score in their last four premiership games and seemingly weighed down by this difficult relegation fight.

“I spoke fully to the squad and, of course, we talked a bit about the past, why I am here, the reasons why we are down at the moment,” Chigowe told the Daily News.

“But on the other hand, I told the squad things happen in football and I want everyone to look in the mirror, stand up and be counted.

“I want them to see what each one can contribute from now on so that we rise us up again. That was what I was emphasising and not to look back too much.

“We cannot ignore what has happened in the recent past, but I asked them and told them to look in the mirror and be hypercritical of their previous performances so that they can give the best for the team from now on.

“The players have to look forward; they must have a great desire to play for such a big team like Dynamos.”

Although he is faced with a huge task in the remaining seven games, Chigowe is confident he can turn around DeMbare’s fortunes and help the team climb out of the drop zone.

“As it stands, things are not looking good and we cannot afford to keep on dropping points at this stage,” he said.

“When we spoke with the players, it appears we were agreeing on what needs to be done; that’s why I’m asking for, total commitment from each and every player.

“We can win games and move from the danger zone but it will require not only commitment but also hard work from everyone.”

This afternoon, DeMbare will come face-to-face with a wounded FC Platinum that is desperate to return to winning ways following their 3-1 away defeat to Triangle United on Wednesday.

Norman Mapeza’s side are now just two points ahead of second- placed Ngezi Platinum Stars with six games to go.

“Of course, it’s not going to be an easy match; they are chasing the championship and playing at home and would be desperate to collect maximum points which requires us to work even harder if we are to salvage something there,” Chigowe said.

“If you see how they play, a very disciplined team with a lot of quality players in almost every department but I have been telling my players that there is no better way to kick start our relegation fight than with a win over a team like FC Platinum.

“It will be a major boost for us going forward. We want to go and fight for a positive result.”



FIXTURES:

Today: Black Rhinos v Triangle United (NSS), Harare City v Chicken Inn (Rufaro), FC Platinum v Dynamos (Mandava), Bulawayo City v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Barbourfields)

Tomorrow: CAPS United v Highlanders (NSS), Chapungu v Shabanie Mine (Ascot), Herentals v Mutare City Rovers (Rufaro), Bulawayo Chiefs v Nichrut (Luveve),

Monday: Yadah v ZPC Kariba (Rufaro)