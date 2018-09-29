Govt donates to accident victims

HARARE - Government will provide $500 and two bags of rice to cater for funeral arrangements for each family that lost loved ones in a bus accident which occurred in Polokwane, South Africa.

At least nine Zimbabweans perished in the Limpopo Province of South Africa in a road crash involving an Intercape bus travelling from Harare to Johannesburg on Friday last week.

Seven are still injured and being attended to in South Africa.

The bodies of the deceased were repatriated back home on Thursday with the assistance from the South Africa Road Accident Fund.

In a statement, the ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing advised the families of the deceased to approach its offices for the stated assistance.

“The minister wishes all those who are being treated in South Africa a speedy recovery. Drivers are also advised to exercise caution and reduce risks of being involved in accidents. May the Almighty grant the bereaved families the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss,” the statement reads in part.