Commission gets down to business

HARARE - Members of the public have been invited to submit information on the politically-motivated violence that rocked central Harare on August 1, resulting in the death of seven people.

In a statement, the secretary to the commission, Virginia Mabiza, said the submissions would be protected by law and will be received on a “without prejudice” basis.

“In order to assist the commission to make fair and appropriate findings, we hereby call upon members of the public with relevant information which may be of assistance to the commission of inquiry to submit written submissions with contact details to the secretariat…,” she said.

She added, “Necessary measures have been put in place to guarantee the safety and protection of potential witnesses.”

Following the political disturbances, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed a seven-member commission of inquiry headed by former South African president Kgalema Motlanthe.