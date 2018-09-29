Bosso, CAPS Utd in top four battle

HARARE - It has been a disappointing 2018 Castle Lager Premiership campaign for both CAPS United and Highlanders.

The under-achieving Premier League giants are now locked in a battle to finish in the top four.

With seven matches left before the season ends, the Green Machine currently sit fifth on the log table with 43 points while Highlanders are sixth with 42 points.

Tomorrow, the two giants clash at the National Sports Stadium desperate for maximum points hoping to reduce the gap with third and fourth-placed Chicken Inn and Triangle United respectively.

Chicken Inn are on 53 points while Triangle are on 48 points having played one game more than CAPS and Highlanders.

Bosso will, however, come into tomorrow’s match a depleted side as some of their key players are ruled out for different reasons.

Tafadzwa Sibanda, Tinashe Makanda, Honest Moyo and Denzel Khumalo are all out of the game against CAPS United but their coach Madinda Ndlovu hopes those who will be called to do duty will deliver.

Bosso come into the match on the back of a 2-1 victory over Yadah FC at Barbourfields on Wednesday.

“We have quite a number of players who are ruled out for this encounter against CAPS this weekend but we will have to live with it because that’s what is there,” said Ndlovu.

CAPS United will, however, be desperate to bounce back to winning ways following their midweek defeat to Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium.

While the Green Machine have been one of the strong sides this term, they were, however, letdown by a poor conversion rate upfront which ultimately saw them fail to mount a serious title challenge.

In trying to address their problems up-front Makepekepe signed striker Mitchell Katsvairo during the mid-season transfer window, but the former Kaizer Chiefs man appears to be struggling for match fitness and sharpness after a long lay-off.

United coach Lloyd Chitembwe will, however, be hoping his charges rediscover their form in front of goal starting with this game against Highlanders to boost their chances of a top four finish.