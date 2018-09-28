Nkala is new OKZim board chairperson

Shamiso Dzingire  •  28 September 2018 9:06AM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Nkala’s appointment follows the retirement of David Blair Lake who has stepped down from the position with immediate effect.

Lake will, however, continue to serve as an independent non-executive director until his retirement on December 31, 2018.

Lake joined the board upon the listing of the OKZim in 2001 and served in the capacity of the chairperson for the last nine years.

Company secretary Margaret Munyuru said Nkala boasts of wide ranging experience as a business leader and has set and chaired many public and private boards in and outside the country.

Munyuru said: “He (Nkala) is currently the group chairman of FBC Holdings, chairman of Industrial Development Corporation of Zimbabwe as well as board member of Tanganda Tea Company.”

Nkala holds a BSc Honours Degree from the University of Wales, an MBA from the University of Zimbabwe as well as numerous professional qualifications.

Munyuru expressed gratitude to Lake for helping the company become a leading supermarket retailer in the country.

