Mutasa fired again!

HARARE - Dynamos have for the second time this season sacked coach Lloyd Mutasa, following a run of poor results that has left the side facing relegation from the Castle Lager Premiership.

Mutasa together with his assistant Joseph “Shabba” Takaringofa and goalkeepers’ coach Zondai Nyaungwa were shown the exit door yesterday morning following Wednesday’s goalless draw against Bulawayo Chiefs at Rufaro Stadium.

With seven games to go before the season comes to an end, the Glamour Boys are in a lowly 13th place on the log with 31 points and sit just one point above the relegation zone.

DeMbare only have one win in their last five matches and have failed to find the back of the net in their last four encounters.

Mutasa has been replaced by Lloyd “Mablanyo” Chigowe while Murape Murape comes in as his assistant.

Team manager Richard Chihoro retains his place in the DeMbare technical team while the club is earmarking former Warriors goalkeeper Ephraim Mazarura to come in as the goalkeepers’ coach.

Chigowe and his crew will first take charge of the team during this weekend’s epic clash against defending champions and log leaders FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium.

“We have made some changes to our technical team. We have sent the entire technical team away and we have brought in another set up which will be led by...Chigowe and...Murape will be his assistant,” Dynamos chairperson Isaiah Mupfurutsa told the Daily News yesterday.

“The manager Richard Chihoro will remain in his place.”

Mupfurutsa believes Chigowe and his new technical team will be able to save the Glamour Boys from relegation despite coming in with only seven games to go.

“If you look back in history, it has been done before and not only at Dynamos but other clubs have done it and it was successful,” the DeMbare boss said.

“There was a time when the club brought in (Moses) Chunga with only eight games to go before the season ended and his task was to save the team from relegation.

“The team won almost all the games and we believe this new technical team can help us avoid relegation.”

This is not the first time DeMbare have sacked Mutasa this season as they once sent the coach packing after a poor run inside the first 10 matches of the 2018 campaign.

Back then, he was replaced by his assistant Biggie Zuze, who lasted only four games before he was also sacked with Mutasa bouncing back.

Mupfurutsa said there would be no repeat of the same scenario again

“I don’t foresee such a move happening again; we did not rush to make this decision,” he said.

“After going through all our necessary structures, as you are aware, Dynamos has different levels of management and everyone within the club was speaking with one voice in terms of this decision.”

After finishing the 2017 season in second place, Mupfurutsa said the club supported Mutasa in every way possible but the results were not just coming.

“We gave the technical team everything they wanted; all the players signed at the start of the season were recommended by them,” he said.

“It was the same thing during the mid-season transfer window; all the players that came in were the coach’s suggestions.

“He even requested that we appoint the assistant coach of his choice; we really wanted him to be successful but results didn’t come. We are not saying he is a bad coach but 2018 was just not his year.”