HCC to set up tollgate along Harare Drive

Nokuthaba Nkomo  •  28 September 2018 9:17AM  •  3 comments

HARARE - The Harare City Council (HCC) is mulling setting up a tollgate along Harare Drive to generate revenue that would be channelled towards road maintenance.

Council engineer Gilbert Munyonga said the city fathers are not anticipating any resistance, saying residents appreciate high quality products considering how they will benefit from e-tolling.

“Knowing Harare residents, they do not go for cheap things or for poor quality. Once you put something of poor quality, even for a stop gap measure, you will see they will talk about it,” he said.

“When they want something of high quality, by virtue of being high quality people, I think they should be in a position to sustain that kind of lifestyle, and the only way to do that in the roads sector is to pay road user charges,” added Munyonga.

Mayor Herbert Gomba said residents will be engaged to make them realise the importance of road rehabilitation and to dissuade them from dodging the tollgate.

“It’s only a question of talking to our people, engaging them and making them aware of the importance of financing the road rehabilitation programme. It’s going to be citizen participation in the governance of the city,” said Gomba.

HCC has already completed the construction of a roundabout at the Gaydon and Harare Drive intersection.

Council has also partnered with Bitumen World in refurbishing more roads and roundabouts around Harare to control traffic within the next five years.

Mari yamurikutora yaprking in town ikuenda kupi, makuda yetollgate manje. nyarai muite zvinemusoro tione

Mud - 28 September 2018

Don't do it! It's not justified, it's not the way to go and it will be bypassed.

citizen - 28 September 2018

Zim tollgates are just pure extortion. How can you pay Zinara 5 times between Harare and Byo? The roads aren't even in good shape yet these fools are robbing us still. City of Harare must maintain and build own roads and not rely on thieving Zinara.

Moe Syszlack - 28 September 2018

