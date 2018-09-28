Gay deputy headmaster resigns

HARARE - St John’s College deputy headmaster Neil Holvemeier who stirred controversy last week after announcing to students that he was gay has resigned from the school.

Holvemeier had told cheering students last week that he had been inspired to come out of the shadows and to openly declare his sexual orientation.

His confession, which followed media enquiries about his sexual orientation — after frenzied speculation and a flurry of complaints from some parents — received mixed responses from the school’s stakeholders.

In a resignation letter addressed to the education institution, Holvemeier said he feared for his life and harm that could befall his pets following numerous death threats from “various quarters”.

Holvemeier also took the chance to lay an apology to stakeholders of the elite education institution.

“I have been simply overwhelmed by the volume of support the St Johns community has so kindly afforded me in the past week since my announcement on September 21. I deeply appreciate every boy, parent, former student and member of the community who has taken off their time to offer me their understanding,” reads the letter.

“I also fully appreciate that my announcement has caused grievous and deep concern to a section of our community. I have to fully accept that I had no idea of the force of anger and resentment such a declaration would make.

“…I am a man with utmost respect for people who hold strong views along the lines of custom, tradition, religion and values. I am deeply apologetic for any distress I have caused…I ask for forgiveness and understanding for the magnitude of this insult.”

Holvemeier said he was aware that certain stakeholders no longer wanted him at the school to the extent that “they had launched legal challenges, made ultimatums and vowed under any and all circumstances to see him dismissed, even by means of intimidation and the manufacture of fabricated evidence against me to see me face a wrath of spurious allegations”.

His decision to hang his boots would also ensure that he does not go through trials or investigations, outcomes of which would already have been decided.

However, Holvemeier said he was open for private lessons with students that still wanted his assistance.

“I have fortunately prepared my examination classes to the best of my ability and I will remain available to them all in a personal capacity should they wish to engage me for further revision and tuition. The college will make provisions to offer them further support in my absence,” he added.

“I am likewise available to assist all students in whatever help of an academic nature I am able to give, also on a privately arranged basis.”

After Holvemeier “came out” last week the school’s headmaster Cav Trinci and his deputy A Sakala released a statement standing by him.