Choppies Zim launches Big Birthday Promotion

HARARE - Choppies Zimbabwe has launched the Big Birthday Promotion which will see 11 people walking away with cash prices of $10 000, another 11 with $5 000 and consolation prices which include fridges, mobile phones and flat screen television sets.

In an interview with the Daily News, Choppies marketing coordinator Lindsey Ndlovu said Choppies Zimbabwe has incorporated what its regions in southern Africa have been doing.

“Choppies Zimbabwe has introduced the promotion this year during the period of September to December 2018. This year in a bid to align with the Choppies group annual major promotion, we have renamed it Big Birthday Promotion.

“Choppies has 35 outlets dotted in Zimbabwe, we believe the widespread location of our outlets in the country allows the growth of brands and turnover as the competition involves all outlets.

“This year we are giving away cash prizes. It is our hope that the Big Birthday Promotion will continue to grow and revolve, as people continue to support the promotion,” she said.

Ndlovu said the promotion which runs from September 28 to December 31 is open to all customers excluding suppliers and employees.

“To enter all a client has to do is follow the rules and buy participating products and put the till slip in the buckets in store and they stand a chance of winning our grand prizes,” she said.

She said the draw will be done in January.