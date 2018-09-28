£90 000 to fight cholera

HARARE - The European Union (EU) has availed £90 000 humanitarian funding to help control the deadly cholera epidemic, which has killed at least 49 people to date.

In a statement yesterday, the EU said the funding is part of its overall contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

The EU said: “The EU funding will support the Zimbabwe Red Cross to carry out lifesaving actions through the early detection of cases, followed by an immediate response at the community level and appropriate care for all patients.”

The humanitarian aid will directly benefit 15 000 people who live in Budiriro, Glen View, Chitungwiza and Mbare, the four affected suburbs of Harare where the outbreak originated.

According to the EU, the ultimate aim is to prevent further loss of life and help curb the ongoing outbreak.

The cholera outbreak was detected on September 6 in the capital, prompting government to declare a state of emergency on September 11.