ZC in Raza climb-down

HARARE - Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has made a progressive U-turn by including all-rounder Sikandar Raza in the squad for next month’s tour of Bangladesh.

The star batsman and off-spinner was denied a central contract and was not included on the roster for the tours of South Africa and Bangladesh after falling out with ZC.

Raza and ZC’s paths crossed earlier this year when the all-rounder chose to play club cricket in Canada without his employer’s consent. As a result, he missed the home triangular series involving Pakistan and Australia in August.

Upon returning from Canada, Raza and ZC had a public spat which played out on social media.

However, it seems everything has been ironed out after the cricketer and ZC board chairperson Tevengwa Mukuhlani held a meeting in Bulawayo two weeks ago.

Raza and the ZC contracts committee met in the capital on Monday and the cricketer was then readmitted into the squad for the Bangladesh tour.

“I am extremely delighted with the news and thanks to ZC who quickly sorted out my issues. I just want to put this behind me and concentrate on and enjoy my cricket,” a relieved Raza said.

ZC acting-managing director Givemore Makoni, who had earlier hinted on Raza’s potential return, was also delighted with the smooth resolution of the matter.

“We are pleased to have found common ground with Sikandar, who is one of our best players. We welcome him back to the national team set-up and we hope he will contribute immensely in Bangladesh and in future tours,” Makoni said.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe left for South Africa yesterday where they will play a limited overs series comprising three ODIs and three Twenty20 matches.

The first ODI gets underway in Kimberly on Sunday while the second and third matches are scheduled for Bloemfontein and Paarl on October 3 and 6 respectively.

Focus then switches to the T20 series set for East London, Potchefstroom and Benoni on October 9, 12 and 14 respectively.

The team then proceeds to Bangladesh where they will play three ODIs and two Test matches.

Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza is excited on the prospects of a lengthy game time away from home.

Squad for South Africa tour:

ODI Squad: Hamilton Masakadza (captain), Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wellington Masakadza, Ryan Murray, Tendai Chatara

T20 Squad: Hamilton Masakadza (captain), Solomon Mire, Neville Madziva, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Kyle Jarvis, Brandon Mavuta, Christopher Mpofu, Chamu Chibhabha, Wellington Masakadza, Tarisai Musakanda, Tendai Chatara

Squad for Bangladesh tour:



ODI Squad: Hamilton Masakadza (captain), Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, John Nyumbu, Wellington Masakadza, Tarisai Musakanda, Tendai Chatara, Cephas Zhuwao, Sikandar Raza.



