Whelson Transport massacre Dragons

HARARE - Whelson Transport emerged the biggest winners with an emphatic 8-1 drubbing of St George’s Dragons over the weekend to move into fourth place in the Harare Professionals Soccer League (HPSL).

Whelson, who have played 27 matches and still with a game in hand, have amassed 56 points and now trail log leaders Simbisa Brands by 12 points.

Simbisa on the other hand continued with their fine form with a 4-0 demolition of Young Boys at Churchill Boys High School on Saturday.

The win saw Simbisa maintain their five-point lead over second-placed Star FM, who also emerged 2-0 winners over Universals on Sunday.

Star FM got their goals from forward Moore Moyo after he netted in first minute before completing his brace four minutes from full time.

In another fiercely-contested match, Allan Johnson also netted a brace for Real Mavericks as they came from behind to draw 2-2 against Protector Rangers.

Johnson Zimbabe and Irvine Nyamukonora had given Protector Rangers a 2-0 first half lead before Allan Johnson’s intervention.

Meanwhile, Edgars Stores revived their hopes for a top eight finish with a victory over GSC Wolves.

Wolves marshalled by ageless HPSL chairperson Tapfuma Nhengu seem to have lost interest in the title race.

Surface Wilmer are on the edge of escaping relegation after winning 2-1 against Zim Cricket.

The match was delayed owing to Zim Cricket having misplaced their players’ licences before HPSL management intervened.

It is not looking good for African Sun Harare, who announced that they had replaced experienced gaffer Cephas Kashaya with unheralded Tinashe Takwara to try and salvage something in the season.

Truworths and Zifa Social Club are also going through lean spells as results are proving difficult to come by.

This weekend’s must-watch encounters see Protector Rangers, winless in their last three matches, taking on Star FM while Universals are up against bogey side GSC Wolves.