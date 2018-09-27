Students teach Rhinos a lesson

Herentals..................(2) 4

Black Rhinos..............(1) 1

HARARE - Herentals recorded their biggest win of the season after thrashing Black Rhinos in a Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday which saw them edge closer to survival.

Archmore Majarira was the star for the Students as he netted two goals and provided an assist in a win which saw the home side move into eighth place on the log with 38 points.

Herentals had opened the scoring in the third minute through Brighton Majarira when he finished off a cross from his brother, Archmore.

The younger Majarira then scored his first goal of the afternoon in the 20th minute before Rhinos’ first half substitute Edgar Chigiji pulled one back for the army side after a defensive blunder by the Herentals back line.

Herentals restored their two-goal cushion when 46-year-old Innocent Benza scored his second of the season in the 51st minute.

Archmore then completed his brace eight minutes later to secure three points for the Students.

Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva was delighted by his side’s performance which he said guarantees their safety in top flight league.

“An important win for us taking the three points particularly against Rhinos, it’s good for us because it brings us closer to the survival aspect which we have been fighting for,” he said.

“I was delighted by the performance of the guys looking at the way they defended and the way they attacked.”

He added: “For the first time, they did what we used to miss the previous games from day one; scoring. So today (yesterday) they were perfect, they were precise in front of goal which is amazing for me.”

Chauya Chipembere coach Herbert Maruwa bemoaned poor defending on the part of his side that saw them recording their worst defeat of the season.

“It was a tough game, it’s hard to take but it’s a game of football. We started slowly and by the time we tried to come back, it was too late.

“Our defending wasn’t good, letting in silly goals such as the first two goals,” he said.