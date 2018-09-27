Nichrut dedicate win to Nyikadzino

Nichrut ................................(0) 3

Harare City................................0

GWERU - Nichrut put on a flawless performance to beat Harare City despite missing the services of their coach John Nyikadzino, who was involved in a car crash yesterday morning along the Gweru-Shurugwi highway.

Nyikadzino was rushed to hospital where he is being treated after suffering a fractured leg in the crash and his assistant William Mhazo had to take charge of the team.

After goals from Shepherd Sithole, Frankson Bushiri and an own goal from City defender Munyaradzi Diro-Nyenye, Mhazo dedicated the win which saw them move into 11th place with 31 to Nyikadzino.

“We dedicate the win to our coach; we said we want to win the game for him,” Mhazo said.

“We are not going to look at how other teams played we will continue fighting to make sure we survive the chop at the end of the season.”

Earlier on at the final whistle, City goalkeeper Ryan Harrison was involved in a fracas when he manhandled Nichrut midfielder Nigel Mpinduki over an off-the-ball incident that resulted in City’s Bright Chayambuka being hospitalised with a suspected broken nose.

To make matters worse, Ryan’s father and Harare City coach Mark Harrison joined in the commotion much to the chagrin of Nichrut fans who responded by invading the pitch.

The security personnel acted swiftly to calm down the angry fans, who were now baying for the Harrisons’ blood.

After the match, Mark Harrison slammed the referee for poorly handling the proceedings and defended his son’s actions.

“The referee did nothing today; he is a disgrace,” a livid Harrison said.

“My player has a broken nose, he is in hospital because he was hit off the ball and the referee did nothing about it and Ryan is angry he wants to defend our players.”