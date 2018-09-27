Ngezi refuse to give in

Ngezi Platinum Stars.......(1) 2

CAPS United..................(0) 1

HARARE - Ngezi Platinum Stars breathed life into their faltering Castle Lager Premiership title chase with a vital victory over CAPS United here yesterday.

Madamburo, who lost 1-0 to Yadah FC in their last league outing, have narrowed the gap with log leaders FC Platinum to just two points with six games to go before the end of the season.

FC Platinum, who lost 3-1 away to Triangle United at Gibbo Stadium yesterday, remain on 62 points while Ngezi Platinum are now on 60.

Yesterday, Donald Teguru scored after only two minutes which settled Madamburo’s nerves before James Nguluve made the scoreline comfortable with a strike in the second half.

Joel Ngodzo, however, ensured that there would be an anxious finish to the match when he converted a late second half penalty for Makepekepe.

Madamburo managed to hold on to the lead and get the three precious points to ease pressure on coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

“We had gone for a two-match losing streak, so I’m quite happy and excited that we had to bounce back today,” he said after the match.

“What a way to bounce back against CAPS United but I must admit that CAPS were good, they’ve a strong side.

“They made so many changes to their team and clearly, I thought they were in control of the match today.

“But all the same, I thought we were assisted by scoring early and we had to manage the game because CAPS United were pouring forward.”

The home side had a perfect start to the match when Teguru neatly guided a pass from Nguluve past CAPS United goalkeeper Prosper Chigumba.

Teguru is now making it a habit of scoring early goals after he netted after only three minutes at the weekend in the Chibuku Super Cup first round defeat to Herentals.

Makepekepe should have equalised midway through the half but Milton Ncube’s powerful header from a Wisdom Mutasa corner kick was saved by Madamburo goalkeeper Nelson Chadya.

Moments later, Michelle Katsvairo was left unmarked inside the box but hurried his effort and blazed over the cross bar.

At the other end, Ngezi almost made it 2-0 when United made a mess of defending Nguluve’s harmless looking shot.

As a result, Tichaona Mabvura was presented with a chance to score but his shot was saved by Chigumba.

Method Mwanjali then came close to finding the equaliser when his free kick missed the upright by a few inches.

At the start of the second period, United coach Lloyd Chitembwe brought on Hardlife Zvirekwi for Katsvairo but it was Ngezi who enjoyed another good start to the half.

Godknows Murwira watched in disbelief as his left footed effort hit the inside of the upright before ricocheting out for a goal kick with Chigumba well-beaten.

Then it was Malon Mushonga’s chance to miss a sitter after he got to the end of a cross sent in by Murwira.

After the near misses, Madamburo finally got their second when Nguluve beat Chigumba after he was set up by Mabvura.

CAPS however, ensured a tight end to the contest after Mushonga fouled Mutasa inside the box.

Ngodzo stepped up and made no mistake from the spot kick but it was too late for United to launch a successful comeback.

Meanwhile at Gibbo, Triangle dented FC Platinum’s title defence after securing all three points courtesy of goals from Kudzai Chigwida, Lameck Nhamo and Pasca Manhanga.

FC Platinum got their face saver after reigning Soccer Star of the Year Rodwell Chinyengetere netted his 14th of the season.

Yesterday’s other results

Dynamos 0-0 Bulawayo Chiefs, Triangle 3-1 FC Platinum, Shabanie Mine 1-1 Bulawayo City, Chicken Inn 2-0 Chapungu, Mutare City 0-0 ZPC Kariba

