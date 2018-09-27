Mudede's successor in sexual abuses storm

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) wants President Emmerson Mnangagwa to withdraw the appointment of new Registrar-General Clemence Masango until he has been cleared of sexual harassment and corruption allegations levelled against him and two former colleagues at the Department of Immigration.

Masango has flatly denied the allegations which he said were baseless and some form of sour grapes by sacked employees.

The former Immigration boss has succeeded the long-serving Tobaiwa Mudede who was retired by Mnangagwa last week as part of a raft of changes made to the civil service.

ZCTU president Peter Mutasa yesterday told the Daily News that they were in the process of writing to Mnangagwa to rescind Masango’s appointment.

“We are going to write to the president explaining why the appointment is a direct interference with the work of a constitutional commission.

“In that letter we will demand that he rescinds the appointment until the commission finishes its investigations,” Mutasa said in reference to the Zimbabwe Gender Commission’s (ZGC) announcement of a probe into allegations raised against Masango.

Mutasa said Masango’s appointment was lack of judgment by Mnangagwa.

“In terms of section 235 (2) and (3) of the Constitution, the government at all levels including the Executive is obliged to assist the independent commission in executing their duties. Again, everyone including the president is not allowed to interfere with the work of the Commissions.

“It should have occurred to the president or his advisors that such an appointment under the circumstances where a commission is carrying out an investigation at Immigration would be an unfortunate interference,” he added.

Last week, ZGC said it was launching a probe into the sexual harassment complaints against senior officials at the Department of immigration.

“It is hereby notified that in terms of section 5…. [Chapter 10:31], the Zimbabwe Gender Commission intends to investigate complaints of sexual harassment at the Department of Immigration.

“Further to the above notice, an invitation is hereby given to any victims or witnesses to any acts of sexual harassment within the Department of Immigration to furnish the Zimbabwe Gender Commission with written complaints, witnesses’ statements and any other supporting documents or evidence which can assist in the investigation,” said ZGC chairperson Margaret Sangarwe-Mukahanana.

Masango confirmed to the Daily News yesterday that he was aware of the ZGC probe but had no idea that the ZCTU were also involving themselves in the allegations.

The new registrar-general, together with two other directors at the Department of Immigration - Givemore Charamba and Steven Museki — were in March this year accused of graft and sexual harassment.