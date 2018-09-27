DeMbare woes mount

Dynamos.................................0

Bulawayo Chiefs.......................0

HARARE - With Dynamos desperately looking for a goal deep in the second half against Bulawayo Chiefs yesterday, the Glamour Boys thought their moment had arrived when they were awarded a free kick in a dangerous position.

Up stepped captain Ocean Mushure who pulled rank on the other players who were lining up to take the set-piece.

The DeMbare skipper placed the ball perfectly on the turf with the conviction that he was going to curl the set-piece into the top corner of Chiefs goalkeeper David Bizabani’s net.

As Mushure back peddled to line up his run-in, the DeMbare fans waited with expectation as their once inspirational skipper was behind the ball. Two or three seasons ago, this scenario would have spelled danger for Bulawayo Chiefs because Mushure was deadly accurate from set-pieces. However, 2018 is proving to be a testing year for the Harare giants.

When the referee blew his whistle signalling for Mushure to take the free kick, the DeMbare skipper then struck a wayward effort that went out for a goal kick near the far side corner flag without even troubling Bizabani.

Even the supporters did not know whether to jeer or shout at Mushure as they just went dead silent — perplexed by the bizarre trajectory the ball took after leaving Mushure’s boot.

This has been the story of DeMbare this season and following yesterday’s goalless draw against Chiefs, the Glamour Boys are now just one point off the relegation zone in 12th place.

They had gone into this match with that gap at two points.

With seven games to go before the season ends, the fading Harare giants are on 31 points while Chapungu, who occupy the last relegation spot, are on 30.

DeMbare are now in a dangerous territory where any slip-ups would result in the unthinkable of seeing this giant of Zimbabwean football suffering the humiliation of relegation.

To show how just standards have dropped at this once mighty institution, coach Lloyd Mutasa was pleased with the point at home against a Chiefs side playing in only their first season in the top flight.

“I think if you look at the team(Chiefs) we were playing against today (yesterday); we are in the (relegation) mix together and you wouldn’t want to give the other team an advantage,” Mutasa said.

“Where we are at the moment, if you can’t win, you should probably get something because the other teams around us are collecting points.”

DeMbare were actually lucky to walk away with a point because especially in the first half, Chiefs were the better team.

The visitors enjoyed a lot of possession but were not clinical enough in the final third.

Chiefs were also denied a clear penalty in the 27th minute after DeMbare defender Phakamani Dube clearly blocked with his trailing arm inside the box a cross sent in by Farau Matare from the left.

Referee Lazarus Dirwai, however, waved play on to the disappointment of the visitors.

Chiefs coach Garthly Chipuka thought his side should have collected maximum points due to the positive approach they went with into the match despite playing away from home.

“As you could see, we started the match with a very offensive formation but at the end of the day, a point is good enough. At least it keeps us in a position above them (Dynamos),” he said.

“We are still in the relegation matrix but I would have wanted a win because of the amount of work and resources we put in.”