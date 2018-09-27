Bosso bag back-to-back wins over Yadah

Highlanders.....................(1) 2

Yadah.............................. (1)1

BULAWAYO - A new look Highlanders side bounced back to winning ways with a slender victory over Yadah in a Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday.

A goal in each half from Newman Sianchali and Denzel Khumalo was all Bosso needed to end their two-game losing streak while Yadah got their consolation from veteran forward Ralph Matema late in first half.

The win saw Bosso revive their chances of a top four finish as they remain in sixth place on the log with 42 points and just six behind fourth-placed Triangle United.

After the match, Highlanders technical manager Madinda Ndlovu said: “It was a difficult encounter today. We had played this team three days ago. We had to put other players at the deep end so that they show us what they have.

“We saw some kind of class from players who don’t usually play.

“One had to put on a brave face and make sure you give other players a chance. At times we fear the unknown, if you don’t unpack the bag; you won’t know what is inside.

“It was a good display from the players, we managed to score first something we have failed to do in recent matches.”

The defeat left Yadah in a spot of bother as they are just one place above the relegation zone in 14th place with 31 points.

Yadah coach Thomas Ruzive blamed fatigue as this was his side’s second match against Bosso inside three days.

“I think we should give credit to Highlanders, despite changing their team, they played very well.

“They had an advantage of using new players, I think fatigue contributed to our loss,” he said.

“We need to continue to work hard to move from the red zone; time is not on our side.”

Meanwhile, in another match across town at Luveve Stadium yesterday, Chicken Inn beat Chapungu 2-0.

Midfielder Innocent Mucheneka scored a first half brace for the Gamecocks.