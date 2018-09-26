ZimParks in bid to boost tourism

HARARE - The Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority (ZimParks) has rolled out an ambitious project aimed at bringing more tourists to one of the world’s seven wonders — the Victoria Falls.

ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said the authority is introducing unique tourism products in Victoria Falls to attract more tourists and generate more revenue in line with government’s mantra of the country being open for business.

“We have introduced bush dinners at Livingstone Statue as well as increase time for night viewing at the majestic Victoria Falls. We are also introducing night game drives at Zambezi National Park which is in Victoria Falls and a picnic site on the Zambezi River,” he said.

“We have introduced overnight camping site which is 24 hours. And as you are aware that cut off time for the Falls viewing was 6pm it has since been revised and will now move until 10pm.”

ZimParks will also be introducing a massage parlour for beauty therapy.

ZimParks boasts several sites dotted around the country most of which are photographic sites and have the potential of contributing to the growth of the country’s economy.