Zimnat rescues Budiriro residents

HARARE - Multiple insurance company, Zimnat, has set up water tanks in Budiriro which it is filling with 20 000 litres of bulk treated water every day, as it joins government and other corporates in the fight against the deadly cholera outbreak.

This comes as government needs more than $60 million to contain the highly-infectious disease which is rapidly spreading across the country.

Zimnat has set up the gigantic water tanks at the Budiriro 5D Current shopping centre where, since last Friday, residents have been drawing water for safe domestic use, free of charge.

Zimnat group marketing executive Angela Mpala said they had decided to provide treated water to reduce the risk of people becoming infected with cholera from unsafe water, in line with its commitment to making life better for others.

“Zimnat is committed to making life better. We decided that the best thing we could do to make life better for people living in a cholera affected area was to provide them with safe treated water,” said Mpala.

“That is why we have set up these water tanks and are providing 20 000 litres of water daily for the benefit of the public who wish to be sure the water they are using and drinking is safe,” she added.

“It is important that we do what we can to prevent the spread of this terrible disease and make life better and safer for those at greatest risk,” Mpala said.

Cholera broke out in Budiriro and Glen View at the beginning of the month killing over 30 people and has left thousands needing treatment.

An estimated 21 percent of those with suspected and confirmed cholera have been children under the age of five.

Cholera — a treatable, poor man’s disease which causes severe vomiting and diarrhoea and which is lethal if not attended to promptly — has struck Zimbabwe for the fourth time in 15 years, following its outbreak in Harare at the beginning of September this year.

Such is the speed with which the current epidemic is spreading that there is growing fear among ordinary Zimbabweans that the rising cases of cholera may approach the disastrous levels that were seen in the outbreak of 2008 which killed more than 4 000 people nationwide.

That outbreak — as is the case with the current one — was blamed on poor public health policies, as well as the country’s broken water and sanitation infrastructure.