Tyson freed on bail

HARARE - Former Cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere was yesterday freed on $3 000 bail in cases he is accused of corruptly awarding tenders and allegedly illegally parcelling out land during his tenure of office although prosecutors had proposed that he pays $100 000 bail and surrender title deeds of a $5 million dollar property.

The acting Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi who made initial remarks of the proceedings before Harare regional magistrate Hosea Mujaya before handing over to prosecutors Michael Reza and Zivanai Macharaga had proposed that if Kasukuwere was to be freed be ordered to deposit the aforementioned as bail.

However, Mujaya after granting bail, ordered Kasukuwere to continue living at 4 Dennis Close Helensvale in Harare, report twice a day to the police, not interfere with the State’s star witness George Manyere and surrender title deeds of his Nyanga property.

“There is no doubt that both parties concur that accused person is facing serious charges but the court cannot ignore that more serious offences have been granted bail,” Mujaya ruled.

Allegations against Kasukuwere are that in 2012 the government ran an indegenisation programme and required negotiating with foreign based companies such as Unki Mine, Zimbabwe Platinum Mines, Mimosa Mining Company and required brokering services.

The court heard that Kasukuwere was minister of Indegenisation then and presided over a meeting that appointed Manyere’s Brainworks (Pvt) Ltd to do the brokering services and financial advisory to government.

Kasukuwere reportedly flouted tender procedures in appointing Manyere’s company contrary to his duties as the minister.

It was further alleged that between February 2016 and March 2017 Kasukuwere directed allocation of three pieces of land to former first lady Grace Mugabe’s sister, Shuvai Gumbochuma for development into residential stands.

The court heard that in 2015 Gumbochuma had applied for land to former minister Ignatius Chombo’s office but had failed to raise $424 426 which was the purchase price.

However, the court heard, Gumbochuma did not have the capacity to pay the amount nor develop the land and created a company called Scanlen (Pvt) Ltd as an alleged means to further her fraudulent plans.

Between August and October 2017 Gumbochuma then sold the land to N-Frays for $2 060 000 without paying for the land.

The court heard that N-Frays then paid the intrinsic land value to the ministry and gave the balance to Gumbochuma.

According to the State, Gumbochuma erred by distorting the value of State land from $424 426 to an inflated value of $2 060 000.