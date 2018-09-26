Twin Lion dates Red Cafe

HARARE - Another set of twin brothers Petros and Peter Manganda has joined the music industry.

Popularly known as Twin Lion the two are making a name for themselves in the music industry courtesy of their debut studio album Kushandiswa Ndaramba.

The Manganda brothers ,27, ventured into music industry early this year and are determined to make it.

Their only album is made up of tracks: Ammara Brown, Kushandiswa Ndaramba, Nherera, Mhere Mhere, Mukuru Mambo, Locadia featuring Desolo from Tanzania, Chukucha, Kungoma Yemapatya, Gonyeti Tamba featuring Gonyeti, Wanga Wakarara and Zurura.

The twins aka Texas and Chief usually perform with their full band called Old Lions and tonight, they will take their debut 11-track Afro-fusion project Kushandiswa Ndaramba to Red Cafe in the capital.

“We were inspired by legendary musicians Oliver Mtukudzi and Thomas Mapfumo. It is all jelly since we started this musical journey. So far so good,” said Petros.

The Manganda brothers are not the first set of twins to venture into music in the country but history has Roy and Royce Gomo.

The singing duo of Roy and Royce kicked off their music career with the hit Handirege in 2002 before releasing Zuva Rangu.

Internationally, the music industry boasts of Nigerian RnB sensation pair of Peter and Paul Okoye popularly known as P-Square.

The Okoye brothers who performed in Harare in 2012 courtesy of Delta Beverages are arguably the most successful singing twins on the continent considering their flurry of gongs which they won over the years and these include MTV Africa Music Award for Best Group and MTV Africa Music Award for Artist of the Decade only to mention a few.

Some of the duo’s hits include Chop My Money, Collabo, Testimony, Personally, Forever, and Beautiful Onyinye among others.