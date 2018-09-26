Harare to increase water supply

HARARE - Harare City Council (HCC) will increase its water supply by 75 megalitres (Ml) by this week as part of its drive to curb the spread of cholera.

HCC spokesperson Michael Chideme told the Daily News that in the next fortnight Harare residents will see a marked improvement in their water supply.

Currently, HCC which supplies water to Ruwa, Norton, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Goromonzi is pumping 520Ml per day against a demand of 800 megalitres.

“The increase in water supply is part of the on-going refurbishment of Morton Jaffray Water Treatment Works, that is not targeting any specific suburbs but the whole of Harare,” Chideme said.

Harare mayor Herbert Gomba said the city has also managed to bring in private companies to assist in the pipe replacement exercise.

Gomba said he met chief executive officers of Econet Zimbabwe and Liquid Telecommunications who pledged to fix the underground pipes in cholera-affected areas.

“We met with Douglas Mboweni and Wellington Makamure together with the environmental management committee chairperson Kudzai Kadzombe and through Liquid

Telecommunications led by Makamure, they have offered to do the pipe replacement of both sewer and water in Budiriro and Glen View,” Gomba said.

He added that Mboweni also offered to complement council’s refuse collection efforts by removing dumpsites in Mufakose, Glen View, Budiriro, Glen Norah and the city centre while also adopting First Street.

HCC’s increase of water supply comes as many suburbs have gone without the liquid for more than three days, raising fears that the cholera outbreak may not be contained.

According to a notice by the HCC last week their transformer at Warren Control pump station experienced technical problems resulting in limited supply of water to some areas.

Those that were affected were suburbs in the southern and central parts of the city which is closest to the epicentre of the cholera outbreak.

“The transformer at Warren Control has developed a technical fault. The fault has affected water delivery to the Central Business District, Mabelreign, Belvedere, Mbare, Eastlea, Sunningdale and Waterfalls. All western suburbs continue to receive water,” HCC said.