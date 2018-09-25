Tyson arrested

HARARE - Former Cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere was arrested in Harare yesterday on allegations of criminally abusing his office while he was still in government, the Daily News can report.

Kasukuwere spent the day detained at Rhodesville Police Station in Harare’s Eastlea suburb.

He is due to appear before the Harare Magistrates’ Court today.

His lawyer Jonathan Samukange confirmed the development yesterday.

He said his client is facing three counts of abuse of office related to former first lady Grace Mugabe’s sister, Shuvai Junior Gumbochuma’s case.

Gumbochuma, aged 61, is facing three counts of fraud, involving corrupt acquisition of large tracts of land in Harare.

“He is facing three counts of abuse of office, including a case involving Gumbochuma and a fourth one involving a tender that was improperly given to a Harare businessman during a time that he was the Indigenisation minister,” Samukange said.

Allegations against Gumbochuma are that sometime in August 2014, stand number 139 and 140 Gullingham Estate, Dzivaresekwa, Harare were available for sale to deserving and capable land developers who could develop the land into high-density residential stands.

It is alleged Gumbochuma, in a bid to acquire the land, misrepresented to the government that she had the capacity to develop the property.

According to State papers, Gumbochuma, who had neither the capacity to pay the intrinsic land value nor to develop the land, then created and registered a company Scanlen (Private) Limited as a vehicle to further her fraudulent transactions.

She allegedly sold the said land for $2 060 000 without paying for it.

In February 2016, Gumbochuma, a former director at Rodonior and Bojunior Investments, also allegedly misrepresented that her company was registered and capable of contracting as a legal persona and, as such, made an application for land in Good Hope.

It is alleged the ministry, represented by Local Government ministry permanent secretary George Magosvongwe, acting on the misrepresentation, allocated 150 hectares of land in Good Hope to Rodonior Investments as per the offer letter from the ministry.

Investigations were made with the Registrar of Deeds of Companies and confirmed that Rodonior was not registered.

The State further alleged that due to Gumbochuma’s actions, the ministry suffered prejudice to its good administration.

Sometime in August 2016, Gumbochuma again allegedly misrepresented facts that Rodonior was a registered company and she made an application for allocation of land at Chishawasha B, Goromonzi.

It is alleged investigations also revealed that the companies were not registered, prejudicing the ministry’s good administration.

As Indigenisation minister, Kasukuwere once came under fire over alleged indigenisation deals involving Brainworks Capital, a private firm which stitched deals on behalf of government.

Brainworks had been recruited by the National Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Board and the Indigenisation ministry as financial consultants for several indigenisation deals including a $971 million deal with Zimbabwe Platinum Mines Limited.

Brainworks also worked as financial advisors on the indigenisation of six other top earning companies which were indigenised during former president Robert Mugabe’s era.

This is the second time that the former Local Government minister has been arrested in the space of three months.

He was first detained in June this year upon his return from self-imposed exile where he had spent six months.

Kasukuwere, who is popularly known as Tyson left the country after law enforcement agents descended on his palatial Borrowdale home, where a total of 113 cartridges were sprayed at the mansion.

This followed an army intervention last November, which resulted in Mugabe’s resignation.

Kasukuwere was a key member of the Generation 40 (G40) faction that was working to block President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ascendency to power.

He later came back to Zimbabwe and was charged with border jumping before he was acquitted.

Magistrate Josephine Sande acquitted the former minister‚ saying he did what was best under the circumstances.

Kasukuwere and former ally Jonathan Moyo were the leading lights of G40‚ who fully backed Mugabe and his wife Grace.



