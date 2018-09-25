Trump offered land to develop golf course

HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa has offered United States President Donald Trump an opportunity to develop a golf course in the resort town of Victoria Falls as he takes his charm offensive to White House.

Wearing his trademark scarf with the colours of the Zimbabwean flag, Mnangagwa made the revelation when he addressed investors in New York — on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (Unga).

“We are inviting investors towards investing in our tourism and leisure such as the construction of modern hotels and golf course.

“When I was in Davos, I met staffers from the Trump administration, I had hoped to meet Trump, but he delayed and I had to leave before he arrived. I told his people that if Trump wishes, I will offer him grounds in the Victoria Falls; there is a national park,... and would offer Trump ground to build (a) state-of-the-art golf course so that as you play you can see the big five,” said Mnangagwa.

Trump — a billionaire president — owns at least 19 pristine and private golf courses around the world. His business influence reverberates across the globe.

Mnangagwa, who emerged victorious in the recently held presidential elections, albeit under controversial circumstances, is currently attending the Unga for the first time as the leader of Zimbabwe.

He has met with Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, held interviews with giant media houses, engaged potential investors and addressed the world.

Not so much of an orator, Mnangagwa was captivating nonetheless to his predominantly white audience when he made his pitch for Zimbabwe, a country he says has 98 percent of the world known minerals.

The meeting with investors in New York was organised by investment firm, Exotix Capital, which, according to its website, “delivers the most comprehensive and integrated cross-asset research, analytics and data platform to connect the developing world”.

Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe stands ready, in the next few months, to improve and enhance economic relations, as well as, welcome investments from the US.

He said the southern African nation is on a bold course to modernise and industrialise through a vibrant private sector revival plan.

Just a few months after he became president, Mnangagwa flew to Davos, Switzerland, to lure investors during the global business and investment forum.

After coming to power through a soft coup which toppled his long-time ally and political mentor, Robert Mugabe, Mnangagwa has introduced a raft of reforms that have captured the attention of the world.

The former Justice minister has revised the Indigenisation Act which compelled foreign investors to cede 51 percent of their investments to locals.

The Act now only applies to diamonds and platinum. Unlike his predecessor Mugabe, Mnangagwa said he will respect investment agreements including Bilateral Investment and Protection Agreement that were routinely disregarded before he was hoisted to the throne by the military last November.

“Let me assure you that all foreign investments will be safe in Zimbabwe and investors are free to repatriate, their investments proceeds in accordance to the laws of the country,” said Mnangagwa.