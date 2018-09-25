Parly gets down to business

HARARE - The ninth Parliament will commence in earnest today with a busy schedule which will see it, among other functions, administer over a dozen bills proposed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa during his State of the Nation Address last week.

Mnangagwa who also officially opened the ninth Parliament for its first session came up with a legislative agenda that is premised on the need to align the country’s laws to the 2013 Constitution which is now long overdue.

John Makamure, executive director of the Southern African Parliamentary Support Trust said the ninth Parliament has a huge task to debate Bills which make impact to the country’s economy.

“The President highlighted about 30 Bills his government expects to bring to Parliament for consideration during the first session of the Ninth Parliament. A number of the bills mentioned were either awaiting gazetting or were already before the Eighth Parliament when it was dissolved.

“The legislative agenda largely relates to the ease of doing business, completion of the process to align laws with the Constitution, media reforms, child protection and ratification of international legal instruments.

“The vision for Zimbabwe to become a middle income economy by 2030 with per capita income of $3 500, increased investment, decent jobs, broad-based empowerment, and free from poverty and corruption can only be realised if Parliament fully exercises its legislative authority as provided for in sections 130 and 131 of the Constitution.”

Mnangagwa said the ninth Parliament is expected to, inter alia, consider the Coroner’s Bill, which provides for the establishment of the Coroner’s Office, the Constitutional Court Bill which, among other things, seeks to confer additional responsibilities to the Constitutional Court as well as the Customary Law and Local Courts Bill, which provides for the exclusion of harmful cultural practices from Customary Law.

The Executive also wants the Legislature to consider the High Court Amendment Bill, which will provide for clear appeals and referral procedures from the High Court to the Constitutional Court and establish their jurisdictional matters.

Furthermore, Mnangagwa proposed that the Rural District Councils Bill intended to give rural councils greater autonomy in line with the Constitution be tabled in this august House.

“The Traditional Leaders Act will be amended to bring it into line with the Constitution and more particularly, to provide for the establishment of Provincial Assemblies,” Mnangagwa said.

He added that considering the Provincial and Metropolitan Councils Bill will be prioritised to facilitate the devolution of governmental powers and responsibilities to provincial and local authorities.

“Through this Bill, provincial and, metropolitan councils will be reconfigured in accordance with Chapter 14 of the Constitution. This will further seek to facilitate enhanced coordination between central government, provincial councils and local authorities, within the context of the decentralisation and devolution programme.

Mnangagwa said to give life to the idea of devolution, the Public Finance Management Act will be amended to facilitate the allocation of sufficient resources for basic social services and economic development at the local level. At the same time government will also bring forward the Forestry Amendment Bill for consideration by Parliament “to provide for measures to effectively foster the sustainable management of the country’s forestry resource”. My government will also bring for ratification by this Parliament; the Kigali Amendment to the Nogoya-Kualar Lumpur Supplementary Protocol on Stability and Redress to the Cartagena Protocol on Bio-Safety, the accession to the Additional Protocol to the Agreements between States and the International Atomic Energy Agency for the Application of Safeguards, the accession to the Joint Convention on the Safety of Spent Fuel Management and the Safety of Radioactive Waste Management,” Mnangagwa said.