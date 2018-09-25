Pah Chihera does it again

HARARE - Songstress Tracy Pamhidzai Mbirimi aka Pah Chihera will be releasing her third album Haitongwi Nedemo next Monday which she believes she has done enough to surpass her previous hit album Runonzi Rudo.

“I did my best on this album to surpass what I did on Runonzi Rudo but after all has been said and done, it is the fans that have the final say. They are the judges of our music,” she said.

While the singer rose to prominence with the aforementioned album, she was unfortunate with her second one which did not do well.

She bounced back with a number of singles, collaborating with other artistes such as Tocky Vibes and Terry Africa.

The singer says as part of reaching out to the people, she will also be exploring new markets.

“I will be going back to the people and at the same time opening new markets with a tour lined up. It will star in Norton, Chegutu, Kadoma, Kwekwe and Gweru and the destination will be Zvishavane. This is all in partnership with Verenga Empire where I’m now signed and YaFM,” she said.

She will also be coming up with videos to complement the audio project.

“Videos are certainly coming and the dates will be coming out,” she said.

Speaking on the current state of the music industry, Pah Chihera said it is high time that female musicians get recognition.

She said there is need for a changed mind set on the part of people so they recognise women as professionals.

“The industry is still male dominated and women are not getting enough recognition. You will find that at most major gigs in the country women are not included,” she said.

Some critics argue that female

artistes are not doing enough to uplift themselves resulting in them being overlooked.

“There are a lot of talented women in the country and all that is needed is recognition and support. No one will go far without support. Even the greatest of artistes have been helped along the way and that should also be extended to women,” she said.

“Us women on the other hand should learn to be professional and be seen to be doing something not rely on handouts. We should do something to justify the support we are calling for,” she said.