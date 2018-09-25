Makoni school wins CBZ debate competition

HARARE - St Joseph Makoni Primary School from Rusape in Manicaland emerged winners of the inaugural CBZ Schools Debate Championship at an event held in Bulawayo on Saturday.

The win saw St Joseph Makoni pocketing $15 000 and a trophy as they outperformed nine other schools drawn from the country’s 10 provinces.

Mabhugudhwane Primary School who represented Bulawayo and Matabeleland South’s representative Welton Primary School received $10 000 and $5 000 plus trophies respectively.

The remaining schools that featured got $2 000 each.

Primary and Secondary Education minister Paul Mavhima who was the guest of honour at the event applauded the debate organisers — financial services group CBZ Holdings and Institute of African Knowledge in partnership with National Association of Primary Heads for bringing such a programme to the nation.

“Empowering winning schools with $50 000 in prizes to enhance and facilitate the learning process has been an overdue way of looking at things.

“I commend non-State actors like CBZ Holdings and Institute of African Knowledge who teamed up to bring vibrancy to the education process by deploying vast resources without motivation for profit,” he said.

“The only gain they expect is bringing diversity and excitement to the learning process. And they have joined in since March this year.

“I recommend the corporate sector to take a leaf from this plausible model of being a responsible member of the community.”

Mavhima said the prize monies will enable the debate clubs to invest more in research, set up and develop as this is a new initiative in most of these schools.

“This is a complete prize package and no excuses anymore of why this and that will not be done,” he said.

The debate’s national programme coordinator, Isheanesu Sibanda of Institute of African Knowledge yesterday said the debate unearthed abundant talented debaters in the country and they are committed to uplift this talent with their partners by making the event an annual episode.

“The inaugural edition of the CBZ Schools Debate Championship started very well this year with approximately 1 000 primary schools taking part from the district, provincial up to the national competitions.

“Zimbabwe has some very good debaters and there is no doubt that in the future some of these debaters will become national leaders, public speakers of reckon,” he said.

“We appreciate the support from the ministry of Primary and Secondary Education as we have noticed a certain injection of fresh air in the education industry since the new dispensation and we commend the ministry to continue with this new framework of thinking where a lot of curricular activities are now being seen across the country.”

Sibanda said the future is bright for Zimbabwe judging with the debating skills exhibited at the event.

“The debate competition has to be enhanced going into the future something that has to go regional if not continental,” he said.